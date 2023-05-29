New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Explaining in detail the various works being done by the Uttarakhand government for the development state during the meeting of the Council of Chief Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that tireless efforts are being made in 13 flagship schemes.

As a result, 100 per cent target has been achieved in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Card, Kisan Credit Card (Fisheries) and Swamitva Scheme.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Six 'Saptarishi' Statues of 'Mahakal Lok' Collapse in Ujjain Due to Thunderstorm, Spark Off Political Slugfest (Watch Video).

Nearly 125 per cent progress has been achieved in the state by completing 1149 Amrit Sarovar against the target of 975 Amrit Sarovar given by the Government of India. The targets of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gramya Sadak Yojana, Kisan Credit Card (Agriculture) have almost been achieved. He informed that all these excellent results have been achieved through constant monitoring by giving monthly targets through Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Portal.

Informing about the strong Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "State Government has started the Strong Uttarakhand @ 25 Mission under the guidance of the Government of India. Under this, a target has been set to double the GSDP of the state in the next 5 years. McKenzie Global has been appointed as a consultant for this work. Under this mission, a tourism policy has been promulgated for direct investment of about 10 thousand crore rupees and creation of about 40 thousand employment opportunities in the tourism sector in the next two years. Similarly, attention is being focused on the development of 10 knowledge parks and base infrastructure in the state. In which redevelopment of New Dehradun Capital Region, Harki Pauri Rishikesh Corridor is a major task."

Also Read | Tripura: BSF Seizes 86 Myanmar Breed Cattle in Shiblong; Arrested 18 Indians.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami further said that about 500 Compliances have been reduced for industries in the last 5 years to create an investment-friendly environment in the state. As a result, in the ranking of DPIIT, the state of Uttarakhand has improved from 22nd rank in the year 2016 to the current Aspiring Leader category. About 1291 laws related to industries are being analyzed by the state government. In which consent has been given by various departments to abolish 393 laws. He said that single window system has been established in the state. In which 154 services of 35 departments are being provided through a portal. All these efforts have made the investment environment favorable in the state. Due to this investment of about Rs 51,000 crore has been attracted in the state in the last 5 years.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that due to lack of financial resources in the state, special attention is being paid to GST collection. An increase of about 27 per cent has been registered in the last year. A target has been set to increase the GST collection by 50 per cent this year. Focusing on monitoring, 23 cases have been investigated in the state in the last year under which in one of the cases 1 culprit has been sentenced to 5 years. This is the country's first case of punishment in the GST regime.

Dhami said that keeping in view the need of urbanization in the state, a target has been set to build about 12 new cities. Under this, a proposal to set up a new city of about 3000 acres in Kichha Tehsil of Udham Singh Nagar has been sent to the Government of India, due to which direct investment of about 15 thousand crore rupees and 25 thousand employment opportunities will be created in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that adopting the basic principle of doubling the income of the farmers of the state and saturation of the Government of India, poly houses are being distributed to all the farmers with a capital subsidy of Rs 300 crore so that the state can emerge as a major center for off-season vegetables for North India.

CM said that foreign placement agencies have been empanelled under skill development in the state of Uttarakhand, which will provide employment abroad to the youth of the state in the fields of nursing, daycare, cooking, hospitality and security. In the coming years, by providing employment to about 50 thousand youths abroad through these, the economy of the state would have increased by about Rs 10,000 crore annually.

CM Dhami said that a drone policy has been formulated to promote the manufacture and use of drones in the state. Under this, through the Drone Application and Research Center, opportunities for using drones will be explored in new areas. At present, drones are being used by the state in the areas of drone traffic management, disaster management, health and agriculture etc. Through the new policy, employment opportunities will be created in the field of drone pilot, drone forensics and drone mapping with the help of the private sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)