Dehradun, Dec 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand government on Tuesday decided to revise its hydro-electricity policy in accordance with Himachal Pradesh's latest hydel policy to give a boost to hydro-electricity generation in the state. It also decided to increase the minimum educational qualification for security guards at the secretariat from high school to intermediate through an amendment in the secretariat service rules, according to the state cabinet.

It also decided to revise the ratio of direct recruitments and promotions to the post from 60:40 to 90:10. The age limit for recruitment to the post will also be changed from 18-35 years to 18-30 years.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The cabinet also decided to rename the University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee as Core University and to upgrade 20 ITIs into model ITIs.

The Cabinet also gave its in-principle approval to a number of suggestions made by senior bureaucrats at a brainstorming session held at LBSNAA, Mussoorie recently including having a state level body on the lines of Niti Ayog for the development of Uttarakhand.

It will be named State Institute for Empowering and Transforming Uttarakhand.

The Cabinet also decided to create Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructural Development Board (UIIDB) to boost investment and infrastructure development. The Cabinet also gave its approval to frame an e-waste policy for e-waste disposal.

