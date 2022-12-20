Ballia, December 20: Due to rising fog-related accidents, Uttar Pradesh government buses will stop plying at night, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said on Tuesday.

Three people were killed and 39 injured in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. UPSRTC Buses To Not Operate From 8 PM to 8 AM in View of Fog Conditions in State.

"Due to dense fog and rising mishaps, the government has stopped plying of Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses at night. An order has been issued in this regard to regional managers of the corporation," Singh told reporters on sidelines of a programme. Fog Causes Accidents in North India: Do's and Don'ts for Driving Car or Bike in Low Visibility to Prevent Mishaps.

He, however, did not elaborate on the new timings of buses. The meteorological office in Lucknow said dense fog is likely to continue for two more days.

