New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Eleven flights with more than 2,200 Indian evacuees will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

About 3,000 Indians were airlifted on 15 flights to India on Saturday, the ministry's statement noted.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl From Haridwar Gang-Raped in Meerut, Cops Find Accused Using Facebook.

"These included 12 special civilian and 3 Indian Air Force (IAF) flights," it added.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive against it. Indian citizens who were stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted via its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Also Read | Inter-State Water Disputes Act Needs to Be Totally Amended to Overcome Narrow Political Considerations, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)