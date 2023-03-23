Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh against Guddu Muslim, the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his two security personnel were shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Also Read | “We Are Draining Humanity’s Lifeblood Through Vampiric Overconsumption and Unsustainable … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Guddu was one of the five key accused involved in the February 24 shootout incident in Prayagraj's Dhumanganj. He was also captured in the CCTV footage while hurling bombs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prayagraj Development Authority pasted a show-cause notice outside Guddu Muslim's son Md Abid's Chicken shop as to why it should not be demolished since there is no building permit and had given time for the same till 11 am on March 25.

Also Read | Porn at Patna Railway Station: GRP Team Reaches Kolkata To Probe the Incident.

Prayagraj court on Wednesday sent five persons, including gangster Atique Ahmed's driver to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Sazar, Kaish Ahmed, Rakesh Kumar, and Mohammad Arshad Khan alias Arshad Katra were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The five persons were arrested from the area under the limits of Dhumanganj Police Station on Tuesday.

Out of the five accused, Kaish Ahmed was working as a driver with Atique Ahmed's family for the last 16 years, police said.

Since then, two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal's murder have been killed in encounters with Uttar Pradesh Police.

Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Prashant Kumar said that the killed accused had a bounty of Rs 50,000 in his name.

"On February 24, Arbaaz was killed in a police encounter and on February 27, mastermind Sadaqat was sent to jail...Usmaan got injured during an encounter and was admitted to the hospital where he died," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)