Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) An under-construction security wall of a company collapsed on Wednesday in Wagle Estate area of Thane, damaging vehicles, officials said, adding that nobody was injured.

The 95-feet-long and 12-feet-tall wall near a temple in Ramnagar caved in suddenly around 11:40 AM, damaging seven two-wheelers and two auto rickshaws parked at the spot.

"The wall was being constructed by a transport company," said Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.

He confirmed that a complaint has been forwarded to the concerned department, and further action is awaited.

