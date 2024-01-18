Khammam, January 18: Five workers were injured after an under-construction steel bridge collapsed under Wyra police station limits in Khammam in Telangana on Thursday. Five workers at the site sustained only minor injuries in the incident.

"This incident took place when the slab-pouring was going on. When the concrete pouring machine was taken reverse, it hit a stone and the centering got disturbed and the bridge collapsed. The five workers recieved minor injuries. This incident took place around 6 pm," N.Sagar Inspector Wyra police station said. Hyderabad Flyover Collapse: Eight Injured as Part of Slab of Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in LB Nagar Area (Watch Video).

Steel Bridge Collapses in Khammam

Government of India awarded contract, Adani-HG Infra Greenfield Highway Bridge being constructed in Khammam collapsed today causing serious injuries to 4 people pic.twitter.com/prNC1oXIUQ — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) January 18, 2024

"No casualties in this incident," he added. Further information on the incident is awaited as authorities investigate the cause and assess the extent of the damage to the construction site.

