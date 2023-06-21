Hyderabad, June 21: At least eight workers were injured when a portion of a ramp of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

The incident occurred on Sagar Ring Road where the flyover is being constructed at a traffic intersection. Police said the accident occurred when workers were laying slabs over the pillars. Delhi Elevated Road Collapse Video: Portion of Under-Construction Dwarka Expressway Link Road Collapses Near National Highway 8, Man Killed.

Part of Slab of Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in Hyderabad:

#WATCH | Telangana: A Flyover slab collapsed in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad. 8 people were injured. The injured were taken to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. Two persons sustained head injuries. A case is registered under section 337: Anji Reddy, SHO LB Nagar pic.twitter.com/uRxhkpJpDj — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

An engineer and seven workers were injured in the incident and shifted to KIMS Hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical. The injured men are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Four of them were identified as Rohit Kumar, Puneeth Kumar, Shankar Lal and Jitender. Bihar Bridge Collapse Video: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bhagalpur.

LB Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sridhar Reddy said a small stretch collapsed when workers were laying the slab. Police registered a case and took up investigation. The ACP said since the flyover work was still on, action can't be taken against the contractor for poor quality.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D. S. Chuhan and LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri also visited the spot. Local MLA Sudheer Reddy also visited the accident site and spoke to the workers. Local leaders of opposition Congress and BJP alleged that poor quality of work and negligence led to the accident.

