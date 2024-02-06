Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was found on a beach in Gorai here on Tuesday, police said.

The body was spotted by a passerby at Kudven beach in Gorai in the morning, an official said.

Also Read | Central Government Decides to Fence Entire 1643 KM-Long India-Myanmar Border, Announces Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The man appears to be in his 40s, and while nothing was recovered from his clothes, he was wearing a smartwatch, which might help ascertain his identity, he said.

Also Read | Pakistan Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: Indian Army Nabs Man in Pokhran's Army Cantt Area for Sending Sensitive Information to Pakistan.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an accidental death report has been registered, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)