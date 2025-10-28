New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a Rs 38,000 crore fertiliser subsidy for farmers on Tuesday. The decision, made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, aims to support farmers during the current Rabi season, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The Minister reviewed the progress in the agriculture sector and noted that sowing during the Kharif 2025 season has been highly satisfactory. "There has been very good sowing of major Kharif crops; good yield expected," Chouhan said. The total sown area for paddy has reached 441.58 lakh hectares, higher than last year. Oilseeds and pulses have been sown on 190.13 lakh hectares and 120.41 lakh hectares, respectively.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Calls Mahagathbandhan's 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Prann' Poll Manifesto 'Bunch of Lies'.

"India's agriculture sector has benefited from a favourable monsoon, adequate rainfall, and improved water storage levels in reservoirs. Most major reservoirs are at normal or above-normal water levels, ensuring irrigation needs are well met. The consistent soil moisture has aided crop growth and is expected to support an expansion in Rabi sowing areas," Chouhan added, as per the release.

Agriculture Commissioner Dr. PK Singh presented a report indicating improved water availability for irrigation projects and reservoirs, facilitating agricultural growth in irrigated regions. The total live storage in 161 reservoirs across the country stands at 165.58 billion cubic metres (BCM), which is 104.30 per cent of last year's level and 115.95 per cent of the ten-year average, he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Landfall Process Begins off Andhra Pradesh Coast, To Continue for 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

It was also informed that harvesting of Kharif crops has begun in some regions, covering around 27 per cent of the total Kharif area so far, while Rabi sowing has commenced in the early stages. The condition of onion, potato, and tomato crops across the country is satisfactory, and the current stock of rice and wheat exceeds the buffer norms.

Union Minister Chouhan stated that the country's agriculture sector is achieving record milestones with timely and favourable monsoon, adequate reservoir resources, efficient planning, and digital innovations. "These achievements, driven by the farmer-friendly policies of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are improving farmers' livelihoods and strengthening national food security," Chouhan said.

"The central government, in coordination with states, will provide all necessary support to promote greater sowing and record productivity of pulses and oilseeds in the upcoming Rabi season. The government is committed to supporting farmers and ensuring food security for the nation," he asserted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)