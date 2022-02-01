New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized a set of guidelines that lays the foundation for the country highlighting the direction in which the nation will move after completing 75 years of independence, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI here today, Gadkari said, "Giving importance to technology, science, innovation research startups, how to increase the growth rate of India's economy, how to increase exports and reduce imports, how to progress and develop in agriculture, rural and tribal sector and especially those sections of the society which are exploited, deprived and downtrodden. There are aspirant districts, tribal schedule caste villages, poor labourers, farmers, how their growth can be increased, how to increase their per capita income and how they can be equal in the system, policies have been made considering these factors."

Gadkari informed that the Ministry of Transport will start eight new projects in hill states as part of the project Parvatmala announced in the Union Budget today, which will not only expand infrastructure in these states but also generate employment.

The Union Minister further said, "When it comes to infrastructure, I am very happy that new additional national highways have been announced. Cable car, which comes under our department, in which 16 projects of Himachal Pradesh are under our consideration, this year we will start 8 projects and due to this, transport will be facilitated on a large scale in hilly areas and this transport will be pollution-free. Especially in the hilly region, there is hydropower, it will go into electric power at a low rate and it will be of great benefit. Due to an expansion in the infrastructure, employment will be generated, new India will be created."

Since infrastructure development boosts employment potential, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has prioritized infrastructure in this year's budget.

"In a way, the employment potential does not stand until the infrastructure is developed, keeping this in mind the top priority has been given to infrastructure in the Union Budget by the Finance Minister. I express my gratitude to him and this budget is especially towards a green environment. Our economy, ecology and environment are these three important pillars that will take us," said Gadkari.

"There will also be the growth of the economy and there will be a reduction in water pollution and air pollution. The Prime Minister's vision of building a new India has been reflected in this budget. It is my belief that rural India, agriculture, aspirant districts and tribal areas will benefit from this budget. This budget will increase the pace of progress and take India forward towards self-reliance. The Finance Minister has given such a good budget, I congratulate and thank her very much," added the Union Minister. (ANI)

