Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the union budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be a major step in realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

He described it as a budget that prioritises farmers and simplifies the lives of the middle class.

Also Read | Gurugram: 2 Arrested for Killing 46-Year-Old Man for Demanding Money Lent to One of the Accused.

"This budget reflects PM Narendra Modiji's vision and farmer-centric approach. It strongly emphasises organic farming, sustainability, and reducing input costs to benefit farmers," the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, said in a statement.

Further, he added that this is a budget that strengthens farmers, increases their income, empowers the rural economy, and prepares Indian agriculture for future challenges.

Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Union Budget 2025, Announces '200 New Vande Bharat Trains, 100 Amrit Bharat and 50 Namo Bharat Trains in Next 2-3 Years'.

Kumaraswamy also expressed satisfaction with the strong push given to the electric vehicle (EV) sector in the budget.

"The government is committed to increasing EV production and expanding charging infrastructure across urban and rural areas," he said, adding that the budget places special emphasis on making India, a global hub for EV manufacturing.

According to Kumaraswamy, the allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore as interest-free loans to states for 50 years, is a bold step to strengthen state economies.

"The budget also boosts the 'Make in India' initiative. Special plans are in place to position India as a global manufacturing hub for toys and other industries," Kumaraswamy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)