Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Srinagar on Thursday. He was accompanied by J-K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

Rajnath Singh is likely to meet the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. This is the first Jammu and Kashmir visit of the Union Defence Minister following the Pahalgam terror attack and cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile, following the Operation Sindoor and cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan, lives have started to turn normal in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, announced on Wednesday that schools in certain border areas of Jammu and Kashmir will reopen on May 15.

Also Read | Pulwama Encounter: 1 Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

In relief for students and parents, schools in several areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts will reopen tomorrow after being closed in the wake of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

In Jammu, the Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu zones will be reopening schools. In Samba, the Vijaypur will open schools tomorrow. In Kathua, the Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, and Ghagwal zones will open the schools.

Likewise, in Rajouri, schools will be open in the Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotranka, Khawas, Lower Hathal and Darhal areas. In Poonch, the Surankote and Buffliaz areas will open schools.

Meanwhile, the helicopter services from Katra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed on Wednesday after being suspended for a week due to the hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Also, the Indian Army have intensified its operation against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack.

Three terrorists with affiliation to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter in Shopian, South Kashmir on Tuesday. The confirmation of the identification of two out of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-affiliated terrorists has been made, sources told ANI.

Three of the terrorists were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in the Shopian district.According to sources, one of the terrorists was identified as Shahid Kuttay, son of Mohd Yousuf Kuttay and a resident of Chotipora Heerpora in Shopian.

He was a Category A, LeT operative who was involved in the firing incident at the Danish Resort in Srinagar on April 8, 2024, in which two German tourists and one driver were injured. He joined the terror outfit on March 8, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)