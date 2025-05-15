Srinagar, May 15: One terrorist was killed on Thursday in an ongoing operation against the terrorists in Nader village of Tral in Awantipora sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Pulwama district. Official sources said one terrorist has been killed in the encounter between the joint forces and the terrorists in Nader village of Tral tehsil.

Srinagar headquartered 15 Corps of the Army said on X, "On 15 May 2025, based on specific Intelligence input from Int agency, a Cordon & Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, J&K Police and Srinagar Sector CRPF at Nader, Tral, Awantipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce gunfight ensued. Operation is in progress.” Pulwama Encounter: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nader Tral Area.

OP NADER, Awantipora On 15 May 2025, based on specific intelligence input from Int agency, a Cordon & Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar at Nader, Tral, Awantipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being… pic.twitter.com/LYmkhswL3b — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) May 15, 2025

A gunfight had started between the security forces and the hiding terrorists on Thursday in the Tral area of Pulwama district’s Awantipora sub-division. The Police said on X, "Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Following specific Intelligence inputs, security forces surrounded the Nader village of Tral tehsil to conduct searches. "As the security forces came close to the hiding terrorists, there was exchange of gunfire which is now going on," police said. This is the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists this week. On May 13, three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Shopian district. The three slain terrorists included the operational chief of LeT, Shahid Kuttay. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Tral.

The day an understanding was announced by India and Pakistan on May 10, which came into effect at 5 p.m., terrorists fired at the sentry post outside the headquarters of White Knight Corps in Nagrota area of Jammu district nearly two hours after the ceasefire came into force. India has made it clear that any act of terror within the country would be treated as an act of war. The terrorists aided and sponsored by Pakistan killed 26 innocent people on April 22, including 25 tourists and a local in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The cowardly act was carried out by LeT terrorists as per the security forces. This finally resulted in India avenging the murder of innocent civilians by precision strikes at terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Although India agreed to a ceasefire, the country has made it clear that the Indus Waters Treaty would continue to remain in abeyance as also no trade would be restored with Pakistan.

During Pakistani targeting of civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, more than 200 houses and shops have been destroyed forcing hundreds of border dwellers to abandon homes to seek refuge at safer places away from the line of fire. These affected families are yet to return to their homes at the LoC as the security forces are busy defusing unexploded Pakistani mortar shells in the affected areas.

