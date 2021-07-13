New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, together with the three ministers of state for education, called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

The four ministers took charge last week following a cabinet reshuffle.

"Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, along with MoS Education Smt Annapurna Devi, Dr. Subhas Sarkar and Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Pradhan also took to Twitter to share the update.

"Together with my ministerial colleagues Shri @Drsubhassarkar, Shri @RanjanRajkuma11 and Smt. @Annapurna4BJP called upon Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Sought his continued support and guidance. @rashtrapatibhvn," he tweeted.

