New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital on Tuesday with officials from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Delhi Government, NCR states, and other agencies to review measures for tackling air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The meeting focused on key actions, including the installation and monitoring of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Stations, deployment of Air Pollution Control Devices, and implementation of an Integrated Waste Management Plan for waste collection and disposal.

Discussions also covered expanding the network of mechanised road sweepers and other related measures.

A significant emphasis was placed on greening Delhi-NCR through large-scale plantations under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, to be executed in mission mode.

Yadav in X post, stated, "Chaired a meeting on Delhi-NCR air quality in Delhi today with @CAQM_Official, Delhi Government, NCR States and other concerned agencies. Reviewed the action being taken for prevention and control of air pollution in Delhi and NCR, including installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Station and its monitoring, installation of Air Pollution Control Devices, collection and disposal of waste through Integrated Management Plan as well as enhancing the network of Mechanised Road Sweepers and other related issues. Emphasis was also laid on the greening of Delhi and NCR by undertaking plantations under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign in mission mode.

He further added, "We remain committed to taking all measures in partnership with all stakeholders and citizens for improving the air quality in the country, especially in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas."

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality hovered in the 'Moderate' category at 1 PM today, according to the latest bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Among the prominent stations, Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI of 200, falling into the 'Poor' category.

Close behind was Anand Vihar at 278, which entered the 'Unhealthy' zone, while Nehru Nagar followed with 184 ('Moderate'), Dwarka at 151 ('Moderate'), IGI Airport at 156 ('Moderate'), and Narela at the lower end with 93 ('Satisfactory'). (ANI)

