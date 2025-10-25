New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda addressed the 50th Annual Convocation Ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda congratulated the graduating students and commended AIIMS for its unparalleled contribution to advancing medical science, education, and patient care in India. He exhorted the young doctors to serve with empathy, uphold the highest standards of ethics, and harness innovation to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the nation, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking about AIIMS, New Delhi, he stated that "In the field of medical sciences, training, and healthcare delivery, AIIMS has made its own place, not only in India but globally." He commended the institution for its enduring commitment to excellence in medical education, cutting-edge research, and patient care.

Highlighting the remarkable progress achieved in India's healthcare and medical education sector over the past decade, Nadda noted that while the country had only one AIIMS at the end of the past century, today there are 23 AIIMS institutions across India, reflecting the government's commitment to expanding quality healthcare and medical training to every region.

He further informed that in the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819. Similarly, undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,29,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to 78,000. Nadda added that in the next five years, an additional 75,000 seats are expected to be added across both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Union Health Minister also noted that India has made notable progress in maternal and child health, with the MMR declining from 130 to 88, and the IMR from 39 to 27, per SRS data. The U5MR and NMR have also shown significant reductions of 42% and 39%, respectively, both exceeding global averages.

He further stated that, TB incidence in India has dropped by 17.7%, over twice the global rate of 8.3%, and that, as reported by The Lancet Report.

Concluding his address, Nadda urged the graduating students to actively contribute to academics and research, and to uphold the prestigious legacy and brand of AIIMS through excellence in their professional and ethical conduct. He encouraged them to remain lifelong learners and innovators, committed to advancing medical science and serving society with compassion

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. V.K. Paul, Member, Niti Aayog stated that, "We have a profound societal responsibility to give back to the community that has nurtured us. As you move forward, let excellence become your daily practice and innovation your guiding principle."

He urged the students to consider joining academics, to teach, guide, and inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals, thereby contributing to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. He highlighted that true nation-building rests on a strong foundation of knowledge, compassion, and continuous learning.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon 326 graduates, including 50 Ph.D. scholars, 95 DM/MCh specialists, 69 MDs, 15 MSs, 4 MDSs, 45 MSc, 30 MSc (Nursing), and 18 M.Biotech graduates. Additionally, seven doctors were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their exemplary contributions and dedicated service at AIIMS. (ANI)

