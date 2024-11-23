BJP National President JP Nadda has hailed the party’s massive victory in the recent by-elections across various states, attributing it to the trust the public places in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and pro-people, nation-focused policies. Nadda expressed that the overwhelming support for the BJP reflects the public's confidence in the government's governance and development agenda. He pointed out that the losses faced by Congress and the INDIA alliance in several constituencies clearly indicate that the public is in favour of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) good governance. Nadda also credited the success to the hard work and dedication of the party's workers at the grassroots level, thanking the voters for their unwavering support. “Congratulations to all and heartfelt gratitude to the voters for their continuous trust,” Nadda added in his message. ‘Development Wins!’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Maharashtra for Historic Mandate to NDA in Assembly Elections 2024.

JP Nadda Hails Party's By-Election Victory

देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा को मिला अपार बहुमत दर्शाता है कि यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाली जनहितकारी और राष्ट्रहितैषी नीतियों पर जनता-जनार्दन को अटूट भरोसा है। कांग्रेस और INDI गठबंधन की विभिन्न सीटों पर हुई हार से स्पष्ट है कि… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)