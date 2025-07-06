New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off Ayushman Bharat registration vans in Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday.

Addressing the event, the BJP chief slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not using Rs 1700 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme for public welfare.

He said, "Under PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, we had given Rs 1700 crore to Delhi between 2021 to February 2025, but not one penny was spent, and now the responsibility of the expenditure of this fund for the public welfare has fallen on the shoulders of (Delhi CM) Rekha ji."

Continuing his attack against AAP, he added, "We were ready to quench Delhi's thirst with water, but you kept the vessel upside down, so what could be done? On February 20, you turned up the vessel, so you got Ayushman Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready to provide Rs 5 lakh for the poor's healthcare since September 2, 2017. Their pride came in between. They did injustice to the poor."

Lauding Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Nadda targeted Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic and called AAP shortsighted.

"A wise man is farsighted and thinks of Ayushman Arogya Mandir, and shortsighted ones bring Mohalla Clinics. From the time a mother conceives a child to the time the child turns two, Ayushman Arogya Mandir takes care of all the vaccinations. India is playing a lead role in reproductive and child health care," JP Nadda said.

Last month, on June 17, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Ministers Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the national capital.

After the inauguration, Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that 33 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs were inaugurated with excellent infrastructure and facilities.

"A total of 33 Arogya Mandirs have been inaugurated today, and they have excellent infrastructure", Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Meanwhile on May 18, in a major boost to healthcare under the Pradhan Mantri Vay Vandana Yojana, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above in Janakpuri, West Delhi. (ANI)

