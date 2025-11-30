New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda will lead the national-level observance of World AIDS Day 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on December 1, an official statement said.

Senior officials--including the Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Additional Secretary & Director General, NACO; and the Director General of Health Services--will be present, reaffirming the Government of India's unwavering commitment to advancing the national response to HIV prevention, treatment, care, and stigma elimination.

The event, organised by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), will bring together government leaders, development partners, youth representatives, community advocates, people living with HIV (PLHIV), and frontline health workers, reflecting a united approach to accelerating India's journey towards ending AIDS as a public health threat.

A youth-led flash performance will underscore the importance of awareness and responsible behaviour. This will be followed by the inauguration of a thematic exhibition, showcasing digital innovations, programme achievements, and community-led models implemented under the National AIDS and STD Control Programme. Beneficiary experience stories and an audio-visual presentation will highlight India's progress under NACP-V, along with upcoming priorities.

The event will also feature a special live musical performance, themed around early testing, treatment adherence, and living with confidence.

As per the data revealed by the Health Ministry between 2010 and 2024, India achieved a 48.7% decline in annual new HIV infections, an 81.4% reduction in AIDS-related deaths, and a 74.6% decline in mother-to-child HIV transmission.

World AIDS Day brings together people from around the world to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the pandemic.

The day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care around the world. It has become one of the most widely recognised international health days and a key opportunity to raise awareness, commemorate those who have died, and celebrate victories such as increased access to treatment and prevention services. (ANI)

