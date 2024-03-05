Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Monday night for a two-day visit to the state.

"Today, reached Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I am excited to meet the youth of the state and our hardworking workers through various programmes in Akola, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tomorrow," Amit Shah posted on X.

Also Read | DRDO Submits Report on Dual-use Equipment Seized from Cargo Heading to Pakistan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 05, 2024.

Union Minister Shah will attend public programmes at Akola and Jalgaon on Tuesday.

He will garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | DRDO Team Submits Report on Dual-use Equipment Seized from Chinese Cargo Heading to Pakistan.

After attending a public rally in Kranti Chowk, the Union Home Minister will proceed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport by car and will depart for Mumbai by plane.

As the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, Shah's visit holds strategic importance in the state, which sends 48 MPs to the Lower House, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh with 80 seats.

On Tuesday, in Akola, Home Minister Shah will lead a meeting with the BJP's election management committee and core committee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)