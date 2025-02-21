New Delhi New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the importance of philanthropy in achieving social and legal equality at the launch of the KK Luthra Centre by Jindal Global Law School.

Speaking at the event, he remarked, "This is an occasion to be a champion for social justice. If injustice continues, there will be no peace in society, and we need to fight this."

He praised the contributions of historical leaders like Mahatma Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who tirelessly worked towards social justice in India. Meghwal pointed out that while political equality might be within reach, achieving social and economic equality remains a significant challenge. He asserted that philanthropy is key to bridging this gap.

With this call to action, the Union Law Minister inspired attendees to continue striving for a just society through charitable efforts and social responsibility. The event marked a significant step towards recognizing the pivotal role of philanthropy in shaping a fair and equitable justice system.

On World Social Justice Day, O.P. Jindal Global University's Jindal Global Law School announced the establishment of the K.K. Luthra & Nirmal Luthra Centre for Comparative Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Studies. This Centre commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of Mr. K.K. Luthra, a distinguished figure in criminal law and Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India.

During the event, R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, congratulated JGU and highlighted the importance of social justice as a core principle of the Constitution. He emphasized that social justice must transcend ideological conflicts and be deeply ingrained in the teaching of all law subjects. Venkataramani encouraged law students to see themselves as architects of social justice, ensuring the rule of law for all.

Justice Sanjay Karol, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, also addressed the gathering, expressing his honor to be part of such a significant event. He underscored the importance of research and comparative criminal law in advancing social justice. By comparing different legal systems, he noted, scholars can promote equality, fairness, and access to justice for marginalized and deprived communities.

Other speakers included Justice Arjan K. Sikri, Judge at the Singapore International Commercial Court, Justice Michael Wilson, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of Hawaii, USA, and Salman Khurshid, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, who shared their insights on various themes related to social justice and the legal system.

Following the launch, a seminar was held, featuring legal luminaries, jurists, and senior judges who shared their reflections on both Indian and global justice systems.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra outlined the flagship activities and initiatives of the newly established centre, stating, "The flagship activities will include the establishment of the annual K.K. Luthra & Nirmal Luthra Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals for Academic Excellence at Jindal Global Law, and the conduct of an International Conference on Comparative Criminal Law." (ANI)

