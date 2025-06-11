New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with farmers during a 'Kisan Chaupal' event held in Tigipur village, Delhi, on Wednesday and emphasized his deep commitment to farmers, declaring, "Serving farmers is like the service of God to me."

The program was organised as part of the nationwide 'Developed Agriculture Sankalp Abhiyan', which concludes tomorrow, June 12.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said, "Serving farmers is like the service of God to me... This is why I am going among farmers countrywide, and interacting with them..."

The Minister highlighted that while the 'Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign' is drawing to a close, it marks "a new beginning" in India's agricultural policy direction.

He introduced the slogan "One Country, One Farming, One Team," explaining that this mantra represents a unified and collaborative approach to improving agricultural productivity and profitability.

"Now we have given the mantra 'One country, one farming and one team', it will work together with the farmers so that we can increase production and increase profits," he said.

Chouhan also addressed issues faced in the agricultural sector and said, "We will not spare those who cheat farmers in the name of fake seeds, fake fertilisers and fake pesticides. We are bringing a new, stringent law on this."

Earlier on Monday Chouhan marked a significant milestone - 11 years of the Modi government - by highlighting the administration's achievements in the agricultural sector. Speaking in Rangareddy, Telangana, Chouhan emphasised the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and policies on agriculture.

"Today is a historic day," the Union minister said, adding, "Our government has completed one year of its third term. This year was full of accomplishments." Chouhan pointed out that the agricultural growth rate stood at 5.4% in Q4, reflecting the government's focus on the sector.

He credited PM Modi's leadership for the increase in foodgrain production, stating that grain storages are full and agricultural production has risen by 40% over the last decade. "From the point of view of agriculture, it is a result of PM Narendra Modi's vision, policies, and programs.

In Q4, the agriculture growth rate was 5.4 per cent... I want to congratulate PM Narendra Modi, our grain storages are full. We have set new records in the production of foodgrains. In the last 10 years, we have increased our agricultural production by 40 per cent...," the minister remarked.

Chouhan also highlighted the government's efforts to promote millets, which are considered superfoods. He mentioned the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Shri Ann Global Centre of Excellence, aimed at furthering millet production and consumption. (ANI)

