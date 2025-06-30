New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a 'Manthan Baithak' with cooperative ministers from all States and Union Territories to commemorate the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

Earlier on June 20, Amit Shah addressed a national seminar organised in Mumbai on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

Union Minister Shah said that while cooperatives can be an economic system for the entire world, for India, cooperation is a traditional philosophy of life. Living together, thinking together, working together, moving toward a common goal, and standing by each other in joy and sorrow are part of the soul of Indian philosophy.

He stated that the nearly 125-year-old cooperative movement has been a support for the country's poor, farmers, rural citizens, and especially women, through many ups and downs.

Amit Shah said that under the cooperative movement, organisations like Amul, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) have created numerous success stories. Today, 36 lakh poor rural women are associated with Amul, who have invested no more than 100 rupees in capital, yet due to their hard work, Amul's turnover is 80,000 crore rupees, with profits directly deposited into these women's bank accounts.

Shah added that whether it is IFFCO or KRIBHCO, small farmers toil in their fields and supply their produce to the Government of India at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and the same grain is distributed to the poor as 5 kilos of free ration every month. The backbone of this entire scheme is NCCF and, in particular, NAFED.

The United Nations has declared the year 2025 as the 'International Year of Cooperatives', with a theme of "Cooperatives Build a Better World".

The primary objective of the initiative is to underscore the vital role cooperatives play in a country's social and economic development, and to address challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and social inequality. (ANI)

