Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 23 (PTI) Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to give top priority to employment generation in the country.

Referring to "Rozgar Mela" (job fair) held across the country including Hazaribag district on Monday, she said the job fair will provide meaningful opportunities to youths for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The employment generation drive will help the central forces to play their multi-faceted role more effectively in internal security, countering terrorism, insurgency, left-wing extremism and assisting in protecting the borders of the nation, the Union Women and Child Development minister said.

On the occasion, she handed over appointment letters to 333 people selected in BSF (200), ITBP (7), SSB (30), Assam Rifles (15), Railways (70), Post Office (5), DFS (6) from Jharkhand state.

She also announced that the government has sanctioned Rs 37 crore for the development of the famous Tilaiya Dam in Koderma district, which is part of her Koderma constituency.

