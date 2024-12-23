New Delhi, December 23: With Delhi Assembly elections around the corner, the tussle between Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has intensified over the state of civic amenities in the capital. AAP in a statement hit back at Saxena over his letter to its convener Kejriwal, saying he seems to be "more interested in politics than his sole responsibility-law and order" that is in "complete disarray and worsening" with each passing day.

In a letter to Kejriwal, LG Saxena accused the AAP government of neglecting critical civic infrastructure and public services over the past decade. The letter came in response to Kejriwal's post on X, where he thanked the LG for highlighting the problems of Rangpuri Pahari during his visit on Saturday. "LG sahab: Thank you for drawing our attention to the problems of Rangpuri pahadi. Our team is constructing a new drain there and cleaning it on a war footing. You visited New Rohtak Road and also told us about the drain overflow and broken road there. You will be happy to know that the road on one side has been built there, and soon the road on the other side will also be ready. Also, a new drain is being built there at a cost of Rs 150 crore," Kejriwal said in the post. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: AAP Rejects Claims of LG VK Saxena Granting Sanction to ED To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, Says ‘ED Must Show Order Copy’.

"If you see any problem in any part of Delhi, just tell us—we will solve it," he added. In response to Kejriwal's tweet, Saxena said in the letter, “Thankfully, even after 10 years, your eyes opened to the miserable conditions and hellish ‘civic amenities' prevailing in Delhi.” He listed various areas, including Kiradi, Burari, and Mundka, and pointed to the poor conditions of government schools, mohalla clinics, and hospitals.

Saxena also criticised the delay in tackling issues such as Yamuna pollution, road repairs, and sewer desilting, holding the Delhi government accountable for the lack of progress. AAP charged that the BJP has devised a new plan to harass Delhi people by discharging industrial waste into Yamuna from Haryana, a state ruled by it. "Despite lecturing endlessly about the Yamuna, why can't they stop this industrial waste? For ten years, the BJP has been in power in Haryana, yet they remain incapable of addressing this issue," AAP said. Delhi LG VK Saxena Gives Nod to ED to Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Scam Ahead of Assembly Polls.

The LG in his letter said, "It is a matter of happiness that now you have started taking cognizance of your responsibilities. I assure you that I will continue to draw your attention to these issues in the future as well." On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited Rangpuri Pahari to inspect the civic conditions flagged by Saxena. She assured residents that the issues were being addressed promptly. The exchange underscores the continuing rift between Delhi's elected government and the LG's office, with both sides attempting to highlight their governance credentials ahead of the upcoming elections.

