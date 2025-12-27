Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday committed to protecting the Aravalli range, accusing Congress of spreading "misinformation" about the mining permit.

Criticising former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot regarding his recent statement over the mining policy in the Aravalli mountain ranges, Arjun Ram Meghwal blamed him for waving a green flag to the matter in 2002

"The proposal was Ashok Gehlot's, so why isn't he looking into it now? The Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, has now clarified everything and imposed a ban (on mining). There shouldn't be any confusion left. Protecting the Aravalli range is the responsibility of all of us," he said.

"They (opposition) are spreading misinformation. Didn't they spread misinformation in 2024 that we would change the constitution, that the constitution was in danger, and that reservations were in danger? Congress often spreads misinformation to advance its agenda, and this is part of that," he added.

Meghwal's statement follows former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's allegations that the BJP-led central and state governments are attempting to "jeopardise the future of Rajasthan" by diluting protection for the Aravalli ranges, adding that the move is intended to benefit the mining mafia and is contrary to judicial orders and established government records.

Gehlot said an expert committee in 2003 had recommended the 100-metre definition from a livelihood perspective, which the state government later placed before the Supreme Court in an affidavit on February 16, 2010. However, the apex court rejected the proposal on February 19, 2010.

He asserted that the Congress government fully respected the court's order and subsequently commissioned scientific mapping of the Aravallis through the Forest Survey of India. He also highlighted the measures taken by his governemnt to curb illegal mining activities.

Meanwhile, the centre, in a latest statement, has claimed that "contrary to alarmist claims, there is no imminent threat to the Aravallis' ecology."

"Ongoing afforestation, eco-sensitive zone notifications, and strict monitoring of mining and urban activities ensure that the Aravallis continue to serve as a natural heritage and ecological shield for the nation. India's resolve is clear: the Aravallis will be safeguarded for present and future generations while balancing conservation with responsible development," the statement said.

In a November judgment, the apex court endorsed the recommendations of a committee led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), constituted in May 2024, to frame a uniform policy definition of the Aravallis for mining regulation.

The committee included forest department secretaries from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, along with representatives from the Forest Survey of India, the Central Empowered Committee and the Geological Survey of India. (ANI)

