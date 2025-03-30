New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Following the death of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, his son and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday shared an emotional message, describing his father's passing as the end of an era of love, affection, compassion, and care for the family.

In an emotional post penned on X, Dharmendra Pradhan expressed that his father had been a guiding light and pillar of strength for the family, and his loss had left a profound void.

Also Read | ‘My Sister Would Have Become Supreme Court Judge’: Ex-Haryana Minister Ajay Singh Yadav on Justice Nirmal Yadav's Acquittal in Cash-at-Judge's Door Case.

"The passing of our father, Dr. Debendra Pradhan, has brought an end to an era of love, affection, care and compassion for our family," Dharmendra wrote on X.

"Our father was a guiding light and a pillar of strength for our family. His loss has created a huge void and has engulfed us in immense pain and sorrow. As we adjust to the new reality, there is not a single moment that we are not reminded of him. The times we spent with him, the bittersweet memories, reverberate within us. He may no longer be present with us physically, but his memories, teachings, values and principles will continue to guide us and serve as a compass," the post continued.

Also Read | Surat Diamond Workers Threaten Indefinite Strike From March 30, Know Their Main Demands.

Dharmendra Pradhan further expressed his deep gratitude to friends and well-wishers who supported the family during this difficult time.

"We remain eternally grateful to all our friends and well-wishers who have stood by our family in these profoundly difficult times. Your prayers and presence has comforted us and has given us immense solace. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless you all," the post further read.

The Union Minister's father, Dr Debendra Pradhan, passed away on March 17 at the age of 84.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paid a heartfelt tribute to former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said, "Former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan was a very respectable person for us. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. I paid tribute to former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan. He will continue to inspire us."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari also paid tribute to former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

After paying tribute, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Dr Debendra Pradhan has made a significant contribution to Indian politics and especially to the politics of Odisha. His son, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is playing an important role in the central government." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)