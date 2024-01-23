Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy will launch a newly produced Light and Sound Show at Golconda Fort on January 24, 2024 at Golconda at 5:30 pm. He will also inaugurate the Facade Illumination at the Fort.

These two projects have been taken up by the Ministry of Culture G Kishan Reddy as part of improving facilities at the Golconda Fort and to enhance the tourist experience.

Former Union Minister, Padma Bhushan awardee and Megastar of the Telugu Film Industry Chiranjeevi and eminent writer and Member, Rajya Saba Vijayendra Prasad will also participate in this event as Guests of Honour.

"The existing light and sound show of Golconda was launched in 1993 which relies on fixed lights and pre-recorded soundtracks. In appreciation of the need to upgrade the show to the international level making effective use of the new technologies, the present multimedia show has been conceived," a press release by BJP said.

The new 3D mapping projection show is highly dynamic and embraces the latest and most advanced state-of-the-art technology available. This includes high-resolution projectors, laser lights, and moving heads making it more captivating and providing an immersive experience to the audience, the press release said.

The iconic Golconda fort facade is being used to narrate the enriching and glorious story of Golconda panning almost 800 years.

The initiation of this multimedia spectacle is being generously supported by the Indian Oil Foundation. It aims to restore the grandeur of the iconic Golconda Fort through the introduction of a permanent Multimedia Light and Sound show.

The Light and Sound Show will be of 30 minutes 20 seconds duration. The medium of communication will be in Telugu, Hindi and English. Technical Specifications of the Project include architectural facade illumination of the fort in warm white colour, Architectural Facade illumination of fort entry and Baradari hall with Tri colour pattern.

Approximately 1400 numbers of Energy Efficient LED lights have been illuminated for 1 lacs square facade area. Solar Power of 25 KW have been provided.

The 11th Century Fort, is one of most famous and biggest fortresses in Deccan plateau under protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and is one of the most visited monuments in Hyderabad.

Footfall to the historic place is around 2000 to 3000 visitors daily on weekdays and around 6000 on weekends. (ANI)

