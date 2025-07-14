New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday drew a pointed comparison from the Mahabharata to address Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan's criticism of the law and order situation in Bihar. He said that young leaders sometimes fail to grasp the full complexity of governance.

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi said, "Sometimes even trustworthy people don't understand the situation and make statements about it. Chirag Paswan is a good leader in the NDA, but he's young. Young people sometimes don't understand the nuances and make statements. Just like I said in a tweet today, Abhimanyu was described as a warrior and it was said that he would definitely break the Chakravyuh. He moved forward with all his might, but something was lacking - he didn't understand that he shouldn't have entered it like that."

Also Read | India Hopes Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Will Be Strongly Upheld, Says EAM S Jaishankar Before Key SCO Meeting (See Pics).

Manjhi was responding to Chirag Paswan's recent remarks amid rising incidents of violent crimes in Bihar, where the latter questioned how many more lives the people of the state would have to sacrifice.

Reacting to tweets and statements by RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, Manjhi said,"Lalu Prasad Yadav has no right to speak on the law and order situation in Bihar. The law and order situation in Bihar is not as bad as in other states. Quick action is taken to control the law and order situation in Bihar. It seems that the incidents happening in Bihar right now are politically motivated. Why did such incidents not happen before?"

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Tourist Dies in Paragliding Crash Near Dharamshala in Kangra.

On the issue of NDA's pending seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Assembly elections and Chirag Paswan's earlier assertion that LJP(RV) is preparing to contest all 243 seats. "I don't take his statement otherwise because every party works on the ground, not thinking they'll contest only two or three seats - they work for all the seats," Manjhi said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)