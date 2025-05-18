New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Union minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has hailed the IIT Ropar, which is relatively new compared to other IITs having been established only in 2008, for promoting Agri StartUps in smaller towns and expressed satisfaction at the fact that nearly 50 percent of India's StartUps are now from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.

Addressing the Pragati Founder Forum, hosted by IIT Ropar and supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Jitendra Singh observed that India's StartUp revolution is no longer confined to metro cities, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a press release.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Killed for Harassing Girl, Her Family With Marriage Proposal, 4 Arrested in Dwarka.

In a compelling and forward-looking address, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh debunked the myth that only IT ventures can be StartUps and hailed IIT Ropar for promoting high-potential Agri-StartUps through transformation of traditional sectors. "This shift is a healthy sign of deep-rooted innovation," he said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for democratizing entrepreneurship across India through the clarion call "StandUp India, StartUp India" from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Jitendra Singh underlined the role of StartUps as "enablers" propelling India from the 'Fragile Five' to a future among the world's top five economies by 2047. Highlighting India's meteoric rise from 81st to 39th in the Global Innovation Index, he pointed to the role of S&T startups, Agri-innovation, and deep tech in contributing to India's economic growth.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Multiple Regions Across Country Till May 24.

The S&T minister also emphasized that 70 percent of resource allocation under the upcoming Anusandhan NRF (National Research Foundation) will come from non-government sectors, boosting public-private synergy.

Singh showcased the Purple Revolution as a hallmark of grassroots innovation -- lavender cultivation that began in hilly towns of Jammu & Kashmir, now flourishing in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with over 3,000 startups profiting in this niche.

"30 percent of these entrepreneurs are not even graduates," the Minister noted, highlighting how government technical and financial support coupled with market linkages to perfumeries in Mumbai is transforming rural India into an enterprise hub.

Singh awarded under the Investment category shortlisted after an exhaustive process. These StartUps were namely the Blu Cocoon Digital Pvt. Ltd. ; Rezovate Constructions Pvt. Ltd.; Wawe Technologies; Biofield Power Pvt. Ltd.; Karmath Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Singh also launched the 'SPRINT' - Haryana and Telangana Editions: Regional deep-tech innovation programs to support early-stage startups.

The Minister unveiled the PRAGATI Report: A strategic blueprint for inclusive innovation and public-private partnership.

The Minister launched the "Farming on the Edge" Thematic Report: An in-depth study of challenges faced by small and marginal farmers.

Singh virtually inaugurated Office of Intellectual Property & Technology Commercialisation (OITC): A step forward in IP creation and commercialization for Indian startups.

Touching upon India's recent military-technological advancements, he referred to Operation Sindoor, a showcase of India's leadership in tech-enabled warfare, underlining the indigenous development, technology transfer, and joint efforts of private and government sectors -- with hubs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

"Early industry linkage is the key to StartUp success," Singh advised, calling for awareness among students and parents alike. "Let us introspect -- how many of those who joined expensive coaching centers over 25 years made it to the civil services?" he asked.

He concluded by saying that "As India accelerates towards its vision for 2047, the message is clear: Innovation, inclusion and intent are the pillars of India's ascent to global leadership."

Rekha Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha and former NCW Chairperson, who was also present for the programme emphasised the critical need for inclusive innovation and increased participation of women in startups.

Prof. Abhay Karnadikar, Secretary, DST, highlighted India's rapid momentum in AI, Cyber-Physical Systems, and emerging technologies, reiterating the strategic role of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)