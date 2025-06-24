Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday inaugurated "AIC-NITIE Incubation Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (AIC-NIFIE)" at the Indian Institute of Management in Mumbai.

The centre is envisioned as a transformative platform to catalyse innovation, support early-stage startups, and foster a self-reliant India under the national mission of "Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The inauguration is part of Jitendra Singh's visit to the institute, during which he also addressed a distinguished gathering under IIM Mumbai's Leadership Series, themed "Viksit Bharat: India's Startup Strides over the Last Decade and the Way Forward."

AIC-NIFIE, established under the aegis of the Atal Innovation Mission, is designed to provide holistic support to innovators and entrepreneurs through incubation: mentorship, industry linkages, and access to research and technology. The centre will work closely with startups in manufacturing, supply chain, sustainability, and digital transformation sectors critical to India's economic future.

Jitendra Singh emphasised the importance of academic institutions like IIM Mumbai in bridging policy, research, and enterprise. "Innovation is the backbone of a developed India. Centres like AIC-NIFIE will be instrumental in translating India's demographic dividend into tangible economic growth," he stated.

IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj K Tiwari noted, "The launch of AIC-NIFIE is a step towards building a dynamic innovation ecosystem within the institute. It aligns with our mission to create impact through thought leadership, research, and entrepreneurship.

With this initiative, IIM Mumbai deepens its commitment to national development through support for startup ecosystems, launching 14 startups as of date, industry-driven research, and creating new knowledge economies. (ANI)

