New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched 'Campus Tank', India's first indigenous platform dedicated to promoting young entrepreneurship.

At the launch event in Delhi, the Union Minister commended Chandigarh University Chancellor Dr. Satnam Singh and his team for their efforts in promoting startup initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programs.

"Chandigarh University Chancellor Dr.Satnam Singh and his entire team are one of the leading private sector universities in the country, and they have embarked on newer initiatives aligned to the flagship programs of PM Modi... They have launched a Campus Tank dedicated to startups, creating a structure where there could be an easy facilitation of public-private linkage with a university, an academic institution acting as a catalyst. This trend would pick up across the country..." Singh told reporters.

The Campus Tank seeks to create a collaborative space where industry, investors, and young founders can transform ideas into sustainable businesses.

At the launch event, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu highlighted that Campus Tank is India's first indigenous platform dedicated to promoting young entrepreneurship, inspired by PM Modi's vision. He noted that the initiative has secured $6 million in funding and has already received over 20,000 registrations from young entrepreneurs and 600 startups.

Speaking to the media, Sandhu said, "It is a young entrepreneurship program, which is India's first indigenous platform to promote young entrepreneurship, and it is inspired by the vision and mission of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has a funding of six million US dollars and a lot of mentorship. You will see that our unicorns are partners with us, and it has a phenomenal response. We have received the best response till date. Twenty thousand young entrepreneurs have registered, and six hundred startups have already registered in it. We hope that we will be able to take three hundred startups out of these forward..."

Founder of Indian Minority Foundation Himani Sood emphasised that 'Campus Tank' is a unique initiative inspired by the Prime Minister's vision. She noted that India's startup ecosystem, currently ranked third globally, is set to become the largest by 2047.

"This is a very unique initiative which we have taken an inspiration from the Prime Minister. The startup ecosystem today, which is the third in the world, will gradually, till Viksit Bharat 2047, become the number one. And we, being the youngest democracy in the world, are going to be captive of such initiatives, are going to be led by such initiatives in making Bharat the Viksit Bharat. 51% of the startups today come in from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Today we've launched Campus Tank, where we want academia coming from all over the country to one common platform, brainstorming and producing the best unicorns in the days to come..." she said. (ANI)

