Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, on Thursday flagged off 10 battery-operated vehicles in Puri and inaugurated a two-day Chintan Shivir in Bhubaneswar focused on the progress of renewable energy in the country.

Joshi handed over the eco-friendly vehicles to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, aiming to provide a more comfortable and sustainable means of transport for temple visitors. "This initiative is made possible under the divine guidance of Lord Jagannath," Joshi said, emphasising the religious and cultural significance of the project.

The vehicles, which are designed to be both eco-friendly and comfortable for the devotees, will play a key role in advancing India's sustainability efforts. The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) will oversee the maintenance and operation of the vehicles for their entire lifespan, ensuring their long-term viability.

While presenting the keys to the chief administrator of the temple, Joshi highlighted the importance of integrating sustainable solutions at cultural landmarks.

"The deployment of these battery-operated vehicles at this historic temple underscores our commitment to green energy and offers visitors an accessible, environmentally friendly transport option," Joshi remarked.

Earlier in the day, Joshi, alongside Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, inaugurated the two-day Chintan Shivir in Bhubaneswar. The Shivir provides an important platform for key decision-makers, industry leaders, and government officials to discuss and drive the progress of the renewable energy sector in India.

"I look forward to the impactful outcomes of this gathering, as we work together to achieve our broader goal of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030," Joshi said.

"In the last 10 years, we have made significant strides in renewable energy production. Our energy generation from the non-fossil sector has increased dramatically from 75 GW in 2014 to 212 GW today. Similarly, we've seen a 136-fold increase in solar energy generation," he told reporters after the inauguration of a two-day Chintan Shivir in Bhubaneswar.

"Our solar capacity has increased 130 times. We need an investment of Rs 42 lakh crore...", the minister said.

Joshi emphasised that both the central and state governments must work in tandem to achieve the ambitious goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to install 500 GW of electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

