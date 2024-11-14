Bengaluru, November 14: In a startling case in Bengaluru’s Sonappa Layout, a family was robbed of gold and cash worth nearly INR 1 crore after a Nepalese couple, employed as domestic workers, drugged their employer with breakfast. The victims, 52-year-old real estate businessman Govindaraju and his son Mithun were sedated after consuming tea and an omelette made by the couple, Krishna and Nisha, on November 14. The couple then fled with over 1 kg of gold ornaments and INR 2 lakh in cash, leaving the family in shock. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

According to a Times of India report, the incident unfolded on November 14 when Krishna and Nisha, who had been working for the family for three weeks, prepared breakfast for their employer, Govindaraju and his son Mithun. Shortly after consuming the tea and omelette, both men began to feel unwell and were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Initially, doctors suspected food poisoning, but their condition worsened, prompting the family to transfer them to another facility for better treatment. Bengaluru Robbery: Sampige Theatre Owner Drugged and Looted by House Help and Accomplices, 3 Arrested.

Medical tests later revealed traces of sleeping pills and poison in their bodies, raising suspicions about the involvement of the employees. Upon further investigation, Govindaraju’s elder son, Nithinraj, returned home around 11:30 AM to find that the couple had fled with valuables from the house. They had stolen over 1 kg of gold ornaments and INR 2 lakh in cash from the family’s wardrobe. In addition to the stolen items, the couple also took the family’s scooter, which was later abandoned near a park. Birthday Party Turns Bitter in Bengaluru: Gold, Cash Worth INR 2.3 Lakh Stolen From House in Madeena Nagar Amid Celebrations.

Both Krishna and Nisha’s phones were switched off, and they left no trace behind, making it difficult for the family to locate them immediately. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, registering a case under theft and poisoning charges. The Times of India further reported that police officials believe the couple had easy access to the family’s valuables, as they had the key to the wardrobe where the gold and cash were stored. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to track the whereabouts of the suspects.

