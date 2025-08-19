New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday announced the nationwide launch of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by India Post.

Scindia said the new system, supported by a Rs 5,800 crore investment, supports Prime Minister Modi's vision of a strong and self-reliant Digital India.

Also Read | 'If Dog Lovers Care So Much, Let Them Open Their Guest Rooms for Strays', Says Director Ram Gopal Varma Amid Protests Over Supreme Court Order Over Stray Dogs.

https://x.com/JM_Scindia/status/1957689132643140054

In a post on X, Scindia wrote, "Elated to announce the nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by @IndiaPostOffice, a historic leap in Bharat's digital journey. Backed by an investment of ₹5800 Cr under IT 2.0, APT will transform India Post into a world-class public logistics organisation."

Also Read | What Is Madogiwazoku or Window Tribe? Understanding Japanese Workplace Strategy of Giving 'Old' Employees No Work Until They Resign.

Scindia said the new Advanced Postal Technology (APT) is a fully made-in-India system that will help India Post make faster decisions, improve e-commerce services, reduce costs with automation, and offer easy, mobile-friendly services to people anywhere, anytime.

"Driven by PM @narendramodiji's vision of Digital India & Make in India, this fully indigenous platform will: Enable real-time decision making, Boost e-commerce reach, Cut operational costs through automation, Deliver citizen-first, mobile-ready services anywhere-anytime. Led by our hon'ble Prime Minister from the front, this is Aatmanirbhar Bharat in full strength, charting the path for a stronger, self-reliant Digital India," the post read.

Earlier in July, Union Minister of Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya M Scindia set an ambitious growth target of 20 per cent to 30 per cent for the Financial Year 2025-26 across different Circles of India Post, tailored to their potential in specific verticals.

This goal is part of a broader mission to transform India Post into a sustainable profit centre for the Government of India, without compromising its social responsibility, the Ministry of Communications said in an official statement.

The Department of Posts convened its Annual Business Meet 2025-26 in the national capital under the leadership of Scindia.

This strategic gathering brought together Heads of Circles from across the country to deliberate on the roadmap for India Post's business transformation and its evolving role as a premium logistics and citizen-centric service provider. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)