Tokyo, August 19: What happens when a company wants an employee to leave but can’t fire them directly? In Japan, there’s a quietly unsettling workplace practice designed for this very situation. Known as madogiwazoku, or the "window tribe," it involves sidelining "old" employees, by giving them minimal or meaningless work. These employees are placed in isolated spots, often near windows, cut off from meetings and decision-making. The goal is to make them quit voluntarily, without any formal termination.

This practice stems from Japan’s cultural and legal emphasis on lifetime employment, which makes direct termination difficult. Instead of formal layoffs, companies use passive isolation to maintain harmony and avoid legal complications. Employees may find themselves excluded from decisions, assigned menial tasks, or simply left idle, creating frustration and boredom. While this may seem foreign, the impact on morale, motivation, and workplace culture is profound. So, what exactly happens behind these "window seats"? Let’s know all about Madogiwazoku or Window Tribe. Japan Population Decline Continues for 16 Consecutive Years; Native Numbers Fall 908,000 in 2024, Biggest Drop Since 1968.

What Is Madogiwazoku or Window Tribe?

Madogiwazoku, literally translating to "window tribe," is a Japanese workplace phenomenon where employees, often older or underperforming, are effectively sidelined without being formally fired. Instead of terminating their employment, companies give them minimal or meaningless tasks, isolate them from meetings, and place their desks near windows or in separate rooms. This indirect strategy encourages employees to resign voluntarily, avoiding legal complications tied to Japan’s lifetime employment culture. A more extreme variant, called oidashibeya or the "banishment room," involves windowless offices, menial assignments, and revoked business cards, amplifying the sense of exclusion. Japan Internet Speed Breakthrough: Researchers in Japan Achieve 1.02 Petabits Internet Speed,16 Million Times Faster Than India and 3.5 Million Times Than US.

A 2022 survey by consulting firm Shikigaku highlighted how widespread this phenomenon can be. Among 300 employees working at companies with over 300 staff members, 49.2% reported having an "old guy who doesn’t work" in their office. Observed behaviors included long breaks for smoking or snacking (49.7%), staring off into space (47.7%), idle chatting (47.3%), and casual internet browsing (35.3%). Survey respondents attributed this inactivity to lack of motivation (45%), seniority-based salaries (41%), and distrust from management (26.3%). Nearly 90% agreed that such employees negatively affect workplace morale and productivity, while 59.7% noted a decline in overall team morale, and 49% cited increased workload on others.

The practice of madogiwazoku reflects Japan’s cultural and legal emphasis on lifetime employment, where direct firing is difficult. While intended to protect corporate image and avoid legal issues, it often leads to frustration, boredom, and reduced productivity for both the sidelined employees and their teams. Critics argue for clearer performance policies and better employee management to prevent such passive exclusion.

