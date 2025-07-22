New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday participated in a high-level task force meeting focused on strengthening the handloom and handicrafts sector in the Northeast.

The meeting was chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and attended by Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Assam's Minister for Handloom and Textiles Urkhao Gwra Brahma, along with senior officials from the Government of Manipur and the Government of India.

In a post on X, Jyotiraditya M Scindia wrote, "Boosting Handloom & Handicrafts in the Northeast...Participated in a high-level task force meeting chaired by Hon'ble CM of Nagaland Shri@Neiphiu_Rio, with Union Minister Shri@girirajsinghbjp, Hon'ble CM of Mizoram@Lal_Duhoma, Assam's Handloom & Textiles Minister Shri Urkhao Gwra Brahma ji, and state officials from Manipur."

"In line with Hon'ble PM Shri@narendramodiji's vision of Fashion for Environment and Empowerment, deliberated on strengthening the Northeast's rich handloom and handicrafts ecosystem through enhanced market access, capacity building and sustainable livelihood opportunities," the post reads.

Minister Scindia spotlighted the Northeast's unmatched potential to become the driving force behind India's sustainable fashion revolution, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Fashion for Environment and Empowerment." With deep-rooted eco-conscious practices, artisanal heritage, and world-class craftsmanship, the region is uniquely positioned to lead the global transition to green, inclusive fashion.

The meeting focused on revitalising the Handicrafts and Handlooms ecosystem through targeted interventions, including improved market access, the use of technology, capacity building, and sustainable livelihood creation. The task force aims to work collectively with all stakeholders to promote the Handicrafts & Handlooms sector as a cornerstone of sustainable development and inclusive progress in the region.

Scindia outlined a strategic plan focused on modernising the sector through improved infrastructure, digital and design integration, and skill development. Key actions include forming artisan clusters, setting up Common Facility Centres, and selecting 2-3 flagship products across the region for national promotion.

The approach emphasises market readiness by aligning Self-Help Groups with global standards, developing a bottom-up value chain and enabling local crafts to thrive at both national and international levels. (ANI)

