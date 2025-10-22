Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mizoram officially kicked off its Dampa By-election campaign on Wednesday with a grand event held at West Phaileng.

The programme was chaired by Rev. Lalremliana, President of MPF West Phaileng, and attended by senior party leaders, supporters, and members of the public.

Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, graced the occasion as the chief guest and officially released the BJP Manifesto for the Dampa By-election.

In his address, Rijiju said he visited Dampa not as a guest, but as a brother to the people.

He emphasised that the Northeast region has been given special importance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying, "For the first time in 78 years of India's independence, a Minister from the Northeast has been entrusted with the Minority Affairs portfolio. This reflects the government's deep respect and trust in the people of this region."

Rijiju expressed confidence that BJP candidate Pu Lalhmingthanga would bring real development to Dampa, similar to the transformation seen in Siaha, where two BJP MLAs have successfully implemented major projects. He assured full support from the Central Government for development works in Dampa if BJP wins the seat.

Dr. K. Beichhua, MLA and BJP Mizoram State President, in his speech, said the campaign marks the beginning of BJP's commitment to genuine change in Dampa. He stated that connecting Delhi and Dampa through political partnership would open the door for greater development funding and growth opportunities for the Mamit District, one of Mizoram's important border areas.

Pu Lalhmingthanga, BJP's official candidate, expressed gratitude to the people of Dampa for their love and support, assuring that he is fully committed to working for the constituency's progress. He urged voters to unite for development and to allow BJP to bring positive change.

The programme also featured songs and performances by Youngfella, West Phaileng Bethlehem YMA, Priskil Lalhmingsangi, Nghilhruallova, and Diki from Khawbel village. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Pu Lalfakzuala Hauzel, BJP Mizoram State General Secretary. (ANI)

