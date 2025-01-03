New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Ahead of his visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to offer the "Chadar" on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi on Friday to offer his prayers.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the National President of the BJP Minority Morcha. Jamal Siddiqui to offer the chadar at the Dargah.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju explained, "Before departing for Ajmer Sharif to offer the chadar that PM Modi has given, I thought it would be good to visit Nizamuddin Dargah first; that's why I came here today. I prayed for everyone, for the future."

Rijiju stated that he was going to Ajmer Sharif with PM Modi's message on brotherhood and peace in the country and confirmed that he would offer the chadar from Prime Minister Modi at Ajmer Sharif on Saturday at 11 am.

"We are going there with PM Modi's message of brotherhood and for peace in the country... Tomorrow at 11 am, we will offer the chadar of PM Modi at Ajmer Sharif," he stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a 'chadar' to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti--the 13th-century Sufi saint. The Union Minister will hand over the 'chadar' at the dargah on PM Modi's behalf on Saturday.

This 'Chadar' will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

PM Modi has been sending a 'Chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion. Since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi has offered a 'Chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition.

Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'Chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

