Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy held an inter-ministerial meeting with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and senior officials from different ministries (Photo/X:@kishanreddybjp)

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday held an inter-ministerial meeting with Union Minister Of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy and officials from some central ministries and discussed a range of aspects of securing the supply chains of Rare Earth and Critical Minerals vital for the electronics industry, energy, and national security.

The discussions focused on strengthening the value chain, from mining to refining to end-use.

Also Read | NSE Gets SEBI Nod To Shift Equity Derivatives Expiry Day to Tuesday, BSE Gets Thursday.

The minister said that the Modi government has implemented the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) and is working towards making India "Atmanirbhar" in minerals.

Officials from the Ministries of Atomic Energy, Steel, Heavy Industries and Commerce took part in the meeting.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

"Held an inter-ministerial meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy ji and officials from the Ministries of Atomic Energy, Steel, Heavy Industries & Commerce. Deliberated on the wide range of aspects of securing the supply chains of Rare Earth & Critical Minerals vital for the electronics industry, energy, and national security," Kishan Reddy said in a post on X.

"Discussions focused on strengthening the value chain, from mining to refining to end-use. @narendramodi govt has implemented the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) and is adopting a whole-of-government approach to make India #Atmanirbhar in minerals," he added.

The Modi government launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in 2025 to establish a robust framework for self-reliance in the critical mineral sector. Under this mission, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been tasked with conducting 1,200 exploration projects from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

A committee formed by the Ministry of Mines in November 2022 identified 30 critical minerals, with 24 included in Part D of Schedule I of Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act, 1957 (MMDR Act, 1957).

The inclusion of 24 critical minerals in Part D of the First Schedule of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) means that the Central Government now has the exclusive authority to auction mining leases and composite licenses for these specific minerals.

It also recommended setting up a Centre of Excellence on Critical Minerals (CECM) to regularly update the mineral list and guide strategy.

Critical minerals are essential for clean energy technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, EVs, and energy storage systems. To secure these resources, India launched the NCMM to ensure their long-term availability and processing.

The objectives of NCMM include securing India's critical mineral supply chain by ensuring mineral availability from domestic and foreign sources.

It also includes strengthening the value chains by enhancing technological, regulatory, and financial ecosystems to foster innovation, skill development, and global competitiveness in mineral exploration, mining, beneficiation, processing, and recycling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)