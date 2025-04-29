Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma held a review meeting of all the Centrally Funded Projects in Rajasthan related to urban development on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur.

Also Read | Assam: 34 Arrested for 'Defending Pakistan on Indian Soil' After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Union Minister Manohar Lal reviewed the development, expansion and financial model of important projects related to the development of Rajasthan, funded by the Centre, such as Swachh Bharat Mission, PM e-Bus Service, Jaipur Metro Rail, Amrit Mission 2.0, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said that proper assessment of expenditure and cost should be done in Metro Phase-2 project and other important projects so that along with the proper utilization of financial resources, better facilities can also be provided to the general public.

Also Read | BR Gavai To Be 52nd CJI: From Bombay HC Judge to Becoming Next Chief Justice of India; All About Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Who Is Set To Succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

He also said that Rajasthan is a historic and rapidly growing state where important works are being done for urban development with the support of the Centre. CM Sharma gave guidelines for planning and their proper implementation keeping in mind the future needs and facilities of the common man.

Senior officials of the Government of India and Rajasthan Government were also present on this occasion. The officers gave a detailed presentation to the Union Minister and Chief Minister regarding all the important Urban Development Projects.

Earlier on April 22, speaking at an event in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma assured the people that Yamuna water will "flow into the land of Shekhawati."

He further said a meeting to build an interstate agreement between Haryana and Rajasthan on the issue will soon take place. He also hit out at the Congress, alleging that the party cheated the people of Shekhawati and only showed up during the elections.

"Congress cheated on the people of Shekhawati; they made fake promises. During elections, they show up and start discussing the Yamuna agreement. But now I am here, there's no election happening right now. And I assure you that Yamuna water will flow into the land of Shekhwati," Sharma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)