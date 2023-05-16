New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence on Monday evening.

The minister's office informed Delhi Police about the same and the matter is under investigation by police.

However, the Delhi Police said that the information regarding the death threat call received at Nitin Gadkari's residence was given to the police by the minister's staff.

As per police sources, details are being verified and the probe is underway. (ANI)

