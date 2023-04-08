Bandra, April 8: While the horrors of the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks are still fresh in residents' minds, even after 15 years have passed since the incident, Mumbai Police recently received a call threatening a possible terrorist attack in the city. According to the media reports, the control room of Mumbai Police on Friday morning got a call from an unknown caller who claimed that three terrorists have entered the city. The caller further alleged that the militants are from Pakistan and have made their way into Mumbai via Dubai.

After receiving the threat call, the police department swung into action and launched an investigation into the matter. Media reports claimed that the caller identified one terrorist as Mujeeb Syed. The person on call also provided Syed's mobile number and car plate number. However, the identity of the two militants is still a mystery. While the reports said that the caller has not been identified yet, the police have named the person as Raja Thonge, Mumbai Live reported. Haji Ali Dargah on Target? Mumbai Police Get Threat Call, Man Claims Bomb Blasts to Take Place At Historic Shrine in Mumbai.

The threat call has caused a commotion in the security department and has put the police on high alert. Police have started investigating the matter. However, officials privy to the development suspect the information might be fake. The police department has asked citizens to be extra careful and vigilant. The department has also urged the public to report any suspicious activity or object to the concerned authorities. Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Joint Police Commissioner Gets Call Threatening Blast in Mira-Bhayander.

This is not the first time Mumbai police have received a threat call claiming a terror strike in the city. The police department had received a call warning of a militant attack on August 20, 2023. Similarly, on November 3, 2022, the cops got a call about a possible terrorist attack on Haji Ali Dargah. The department launched a probe and deployed a team at the spot but nothing was found.

