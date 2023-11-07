Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): One person was killed and three were injured in a road accident that involved a convoy of Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel here on Tuesday.

A motorcycle rider was killed and his two sons were injured after colliding with a car carrying Union minister and BJP candidate Prahlad Patel.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Air India Engineer Falls to His Death While Servicing Aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3.

The minister was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur when the accident occurred. As per officials, one more person was injured in the accident.

"One person died, three people were injured in the accident that occurred near Singhodi bypass. The injured have been referred to Nagpur Medical College," SDM Chhindwara Sudhir Jain said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Former School Cab Driver Abducts, Sexually Molests 13-Year-Old Girl in National Capital; Arrested.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Niranjan Chandravanshi who was on his bike with his two sons Sanskar and Nikhil, Jain added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)