New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister said he was asymptomatic and in home quarantine.

Also Read | Nav Tejaswini Yojana: Maharashtra Govt to Create Rs 523 Crore Fund for Scheme for Rural Women.

"I have tested positive for COVID19. As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advise I am in home quarantine," Joshi said in a tweet.

He is also union minister for Coal and Mines. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: 15-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped in Barmer District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)