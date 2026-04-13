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Tinsukia (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday chaired a key review meeting with BJP mandal presidents from six Assembly constituencies in Tinsukia district, focusing on post-election assessment and future organisational strategy.

According to a press release, the meeting reviewed electoral experiences, assessed grassroots feedback and outlined a roadmap to further strengthen the party's organisational structure in the district. Emphasising the importance of continuous engagement at the booth and mandal levels, Sonowal called for greater coordination among party workers to build a more responsive and people-centric organisation.

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"Post-election reflection is an opportunity to refine our approach and strengthen our connect with the people. With unity, discipline and grassroots engagement, our party, under the inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, will move forward in a more organised and effective manner to serve society," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The senior BJP highlighted the need to consolidate organisational gains and ensure that the party remains closely aligned with the aspirations of the people. He also stressed disciplined execution of future programmes and sustained outreach efforts across all constituencies.

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Among those present at the meeting were BJP Assam state general secretary Rituparna Baruah, party vice president and BJP candidate from Tinsukia Assembly constituency Pulak Gohain and Makum candidate Sanjay Kishan, chief executive member of Moran Autonomous Council Arunjyoti Moran, Tinsukia district BJP president Kushkanta Bora, and senior party leader Shivaji Dube.

Party leaders and workers expressed confidence that with collective efforts and strong organisational cohesion, the BJP will continue to expand its outreach and strengthen its presence in the region in the coming days.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to work in a more coordinated and structured manner to advance the party's vision and deepen engagement at the grassroots level.

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)