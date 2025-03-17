New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): West Bengal State President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar along with all the MPs and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting to discuss the strategy for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Shuvendu Adhikari, MPs Raju Bista, Manoj Tigga, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Jagannath Sarkar, Khagen Murmu, Jayant Kumar Roy and Abhijit Gangopadhyay were among others present in the meeting.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "We had an informal meeting in the presence of all MPs from West Bengal and our state assembly LoP. We discussed everyone's opinion on what strategies we need to adopt for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2026. We have also discussed that the Trinamool Congress has to be uprooted from power in the Assembly elections to be held in 2026. We discussed the main issues like forming a BJP government in the West Bengal Assembly elections to be held in 2026. In the coming time, we will hold an organisation meeting, in which we will discuss the future strategy in detail."

Speaking about Mamata Banerjee, Sukanta Majumdar said that for the first time, Mamata Banerjee is using the word Hindu inside and outside the Assembly.

"Before this, there would be no such footage in which Mamata Banerjee is using the word Hindu. It is the influence of the BJP that Mamata Banerjee now says that she comes from a Brahmin family. Show any old clip of Mamata Banerjee in which she claims that she comes from a Brahmin family. But due to the influence of BJP, now she is saying that she comes from a Brahmin family," he said.

Talking about the Waqf Amendment Bill, Majumdar said that it was never for the poor.

He said, "A separate country has been formed within the country. Waqf has more land than Pakistan. A second country is being formed within India which is not right. Poor Muslims are not getting anything. TMC leaders are occupying Waqf property. Poor Muslims are being crushed. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the Waqf Board Amendment Bill and if this act is passed then the property of the Waqf Board will be used properly." (ANI)

