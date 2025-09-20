Ajnala (Punjab) [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas in Punjab's Ajnala. During his visit, he interacted with the locals and reviewed the crop losses due to the floods. "We have spoken with the local people here. Many of the crops here have been destroyed... The people here have suffered greatly... Now the water has receded significantly, but there is still water in the fields. Compensation should be provided to all of them... The 1600 crore rupees given by Prime Minister Modi should reach the public," Majumdar told ANI.

On September 17, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched 'Mission Chardikala' to support the state government's rehabilitation efforts for the flood-hit victims of the state.

In a video message, Mann announced the launch of 'Mission Chardikala' to rehabilitate affected families and urged citizens and Punjabis worldwide to contribute to the relief efforts. Mann further said that the state has suffered losses of approximately Rs 13,800 crore due to floods as per the initial assessment.

The Chief Minister said, "Due to floods, Punjab has suffered losses of approximately Rs 13,800 crore as per the initial assessment. As water recedes, we will come to know the extent of the damage, and this figure could go up. People say this is the worst time in the history of Punjab. I say that these are the most testing times for Punjab. But any difficulty appears small before the determination and spirit of the people of Punjab. We have seen youth putting their lives in danger to save the lives of people in difficulty. This is our strength. This land of gurus, peers and martyrs is a blessed..."

Earlier, PM Modi visited Punjab and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts and heavy rain in the affected areas of Punjab.

He conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab and had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives.

He announced a financial assistance of Rs 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

The government announced that there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.(ANI)

