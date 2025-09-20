Delhi, September 20: India on Saturday, September 20, reacted to the US government’s announcement of a sharp hike in H-1B visa fees, warning of potential humanitarian and economic consequences. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program. This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families."

"Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," Jaiswal added. Jaiswal added that the industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and is expected to consult on the best path forward. He emphasised that skilled talent mobility and exchanges have significantly contributed to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness, and wealth creation in both countries.

India Reacts to H-1B Fee Hike

Our statement regarding restrictions to the US H1B visa program⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/fkOjHIxEu9 pic.twitter.com/1rM9W3GYqC — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 20, 2025

"Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," he said. The reaction comes after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation titled "Restriction on entry of certain non-immigrant workers," raising the annual H-1B visa fee to USD 1,00,000. Trump cited alleged abuse of the program as a "national security threat."

Immigration attorneys have warned that H-1B holders or their family members currently outside the US must return within 24 hours of the rule taking effect at 12:01 AM on September 21, or risk being stranded and denied entry. The MEA confirmed that Indian authorities are closely monitoring the situation and consulting with stakeholders to mitigate adverse impacts.

